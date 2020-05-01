Northern Light AR Gould Requiring People to Wear Face Coverings

Northern Light AR Gould Hospital is requiring everyone who enters the building to wear face coverings. News Source 8’s Tom Dufton spoke with a spoke member at the hospital to see how they implement universal masking.

Along with many other public places, hospitals are now required to have people wear face coverings when they enter the building.

This is part of Governor Janet Mills four phase plan to reopen Maine’s economy.

Jessica St. Peter is the director of quality at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital, and she says they type of face covering required will depend on your symptoms.

