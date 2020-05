Northern Light AR Gould is beginning to slowly allow people to come to the hospital for in person visits for things that weren't deemed essential before. We spoke with a staff member at the hospital to see how this will work.

Jay Reynolds is the senior physician executive with Northern Light AR Gould, and he says they have a process in place for allowing a small number of people in.