Northern Maine Agricultural Fair and Freedom Fest kicks off

The fairgrounds were bustling with activity Thursday as crews set up rides, and the vendors readied food and game booths. Lynwood Winslow, president of the Northern Maine Fair Association, says it takes a lot to fund such a big event. He hopes adding the Freedom Festival will attract more people. This is the first year of the Freedom Festival. There's also the food, games, and the popular Tough-Truck Competition. Despite Presque Isle and Houlton fairs running at the same time, he's seeing the same level of support for the Northern Maine Fair as in years past. For more information on the Northern Maine Agricultural Fair and Freedom Fest, visit their website at northernmainefairgrounds.com