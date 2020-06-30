Northern Maine Community College Now Has An Ambulance Dedicated to Teaching EMS Students

Northern Maine Community College is now home to an ambulance service dedicated to training college students. News Source 8’s Tom Dufton spoke with staff members at NMCC to see how this will help prepare students for work in the ambulance service field.

A first of its kind at Northern Maine Community College.

An ambulance that is specifically dedicated to training students in the most realistic setting.

Tim Crowley, the President of Northern Maine Community College says having this available for students is more important now than ever.

