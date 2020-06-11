Northern Maine Medical Center has Precautions in Place to Keep Babies and Pregnant Women Safe from COVID-19

Babies and pregnant women are part of a larger, high risk group if they contract COVID-19. News Source 8’s Tom Dufton spoke with a staff member at Northern Maine Medical Center to see what they are doing to keep them safe.

At Northern Maine Medical Center, they are taking extra precautions to make sure that women who are pregnant and babies are safe from COVID-19.

Dr. Alexandra Roberts is a family practice doctor at Northern Maine Medical Center, and she says they’ve had guidelines in place to protect vulnerable groups from Coronavirus since early March.

