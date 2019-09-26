Voice of the North Country

Writers of different literature backgrounds gathered at UMPI today. For Voices in the North Country. The Writers symposium is the first one held on campus in almost 20 years. It's a one-day symposium and evening reading and lecture. It's based on an event from 1994, 1996 and the year 2000. I was actually at the event in the year 2000. This is an effort to try to revive this in a different version.

The Symposium allowed participants to hone their writing craft, meet fellow writers, and celebrate good writing. The symposium focused on the theme Writing What You Know.