Augusta, ME-- Mainers head to the polls this week for two statewide votes. One is for a bond package approved by legislators. Also, the other is a constitutional amendment aimed at ensuring that physically disabled residents who can't sign their names can still support referendum drives.
November Brings Decision Time for Mainers
By Shawn Cunningham |
Posted: Wed 8:57 AM, Oct 30, 2019
