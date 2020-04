Nearly 100 patients have visited NMMC's respiratory clinic, exhibiting a range of symptoms from fevers to coughing and difficulty breathing. Alain Bois, RN and Chief Operating Officer at the hospital, says only a portion of the patients have been deemed candidates for testing.

"So far, we've seen a total of 97 patients through the clinic. Out of those 97 patients, roughly about a third have been tested for the Covid-19, so about 30 patients," says Alain Bois.