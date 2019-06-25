Presque Isle man arrested after OUI leads to crash in Mapleton

On June 24, 2019 at approximately 6:30 PM, the State Police received a report of a vehicle crash on the Pease Rd. in Mapleton. Tr. Ted Martin responded and observed a car parked in a private driveway with damage. Tr. Martin learned that the vehicle was traveling north on the Pease Rd. at a high rate of speed and lost control in the curve going off the roadway. The operator moved the vehicle into the private driveway.

Before Tr. Martin arrived on scene, the male operator fled into the woods. A description was given to Tr. Martin and Trooper’s, Deputies, and Wardens converged to the area. There were several sightings during the search but the man would run back into the woods where officers would lose sight of him due the thick underbrush. At approximately 9:00 PM Tr. Martin located the man in a swamp and took him into custody.

The operator, Andrew Legassie from Presque Isle, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, OUI, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violation of conditions of release. Legassie was transported to the Aroostook County Jail.

