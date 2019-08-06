Oakfield man arrested for possession of stolen tools and drug trafficking

An Oakfield man was arrested after Sheriff's discovered stolen tools and an assortment of drugs in his possession.

According to the Aroostook county sheriffs office, during a smryna burglary on June 29th, multiple power tools were stolen and other miscellaneous items valuing at approximately $4,000. The Sheriffs office says that Deputies obtained a search warrant for a residence on Norman Street in Oakfield yesterday. During the search, Deputies located numerous stolen items from the burglary in Smyrna. According to the deputies, During the search, they found what was believed to be heroin and methamphetamine inside the residence. The sheriffs office says a total of 11 grams of heroin with fentanyl, 1.2 grams of methamphetamine, and numerous other illicit prescription drugs were among those seized. 32 year old Bo Branscombe of Oakfield was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, and two counts of aggravated unlawful trafficking in schedule drugs. Branscombe was transported to the Aroostook County Jail where his bail was set at $10,000 cash.