Oakfield woman charged with OUI and failing to report crash after rollover

On Sept 1st at 4:30pm an off duty fireman observed a red Ford Focus on its roof in the ditch on the River Road in Oakfield. The caller advised Houlton Dispatch that there was no one around the vehicle. Trooper Cotton investigated the crash and determined that the operator was traveling South on the River Road when they lost control of the motor vehicle and rolled the car over into the ditch.

Trooper Cotton located the operator, 29 year old Kristin E. Chambers of Oakfield, who had returned the scene and determined that she was intoxicated. Trooper Cotton charged the operator with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol (Class D) as well as failing to report a crash by the quickest means (Class E). The operator of the car was treated for minor injuries resulting from the crash at Houlton Regional Hospital and booked into the Aroostook County Jail.

