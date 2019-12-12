Obesity could lead to life-threatening liver disease

There's more to being overweight than just carrying extra pounds around one's middle. It can lead to some serious - even life-threatening conditions. People carrying excess weight can develop fatty liver disease. Dr. Claude Boma says in the medical world it's called non-alcoholic liver disease, or, when it's progressive, NASH - Non Alcoholic Steatohepatitis.

"The patient has obesity - fat around the abdominal wall - and they are totally asymptomatic. However, if you do routine blood tests on these patients, you might see abnormal liver function tests. That should be a hint that potentially a patient - your patient might have this problem," says Dr. Claude Boma, Hospitalist/Internist with Cary Medical Center.