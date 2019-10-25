October is now National Principals Month

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Tina Smith (D-MN), members of the Senate Education Committee, announced that their bipartisan resolution recognizing October 2019 as National Principals Month passed the Senate unanimously. This resolution recognizes the important role principals play in ensuring that every child has access to a high-quality education.

“Principals in Maine and across the country are stalwarts of our education system, working with teachers, parents, and local communities to make a difference in the lives of students and prepare them for the future,” said Senator Collins. “This bipartisan resolution dedicates the month of October to our nation’s principals, recognizing their countless contributions and tireless devotion to ensure that every child has access to a high-quality education.”

“School principals are community builders, academic leaders, facility managers and so much more,” said Senator Smith. “They’re responsible for creating school environments where every child can succeed, and where teachers and faculty can get the support they need to educate students and help shape them into future leaders. We need to do all we can to recruit, support and retain effective school principals.”

