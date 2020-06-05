Office of Independent Investigations looking into Edmundston shooting

ollowing a request for assistance from the RCMP, the Office of Independent Investigations accepted the responsibility for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding an event that occurred in Edmundston, New Brunswick on June 4, 2020 while a 26-year-old civilian woman died during a police intervention by the Edmundston Police Force.

Preliminary information provided to the BEI suggests the following:

- At around 2:30 a.m. on June 4, a call was made to the Edmundston Police Force to have a person's health checked in a dwelling

- Police officers reportedly went to the scene

- One of 'they would have been faced with a civilian, who was armed with a knife and who was threatening towards her

- The police officer fired and attacked the woman

- Resuscitation maneuvers were carried out, but in vain.

The EIB's investigation will in particular determine whether this information is correct.

8 BEI investigators were responsible for investigating this event and the estimated time of arrival (PDT) in Edmundston, at the publication of this press release is 11:00 p.m.

The RCMP will assist the EIB in this investigation to act as a support police force.

The EIB asks anyone who witnessed this event to communicate with it via its website at www.bei.gouv.qc.ca

No other information is currently available.

The Office of Independent Investigations is responsible for investigating all cases where a person, other than a police officer on duty, dies, suffers a serious injury or is injured by a firearm used by a police officer during an intervention police or during his detention by a police force.