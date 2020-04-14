Man shot and killed in officer involved shooting in Old Town this morning

State Police say a man was shot and killed this morning in Old Town in an armed confrontation with troopers. The incident took place outside a home on Bodwell Street on French Island . No police officers were injured. The State Police tactical team and negotiators were called to the home after Old Town Police requested assistance around midnight. The shooting took place just before 9 AM. As is the case with every officer involved shooting, the Maine Attorney General's Office will investigate the incident and they have sent a team of investigators to Old Town.