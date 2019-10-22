Official promotes safe sleep for infants

That warm, cozy blanket and friendly stuffed animal may pose a threat to sleeping infants, according to the latest report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. October is SIDS Awareness Month. Amy Jackson, Maternal Child Nursing Manager at A.R. Gould Hospital, says nationwide efforts continue to educate the public about SIDS, and the importance of keeping cribs free of anything that might pose a danger.

"Cribs for Kids is an organization that provides education and resources to families that promote safe sleep and how SIDS and SUID can be reduced through safe sleep - which is Sudden Infant Death Syndrome or Sudden Unexplained Infant Death." says Amy Jackson, Maternal Child Nursing Manager at A.R. Gould Hospital.

