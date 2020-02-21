Peter Caron, Coordinator of Innovative Practices and Community Outreach, says an enrollment study was done, based on census projections. He says the results were encouraging, showing the enrollment decline they've experienced the last 10 years or so is leveling off. As a result, if the new school is built, staffing will remain about the same as it is now.
Official says proposed school won't impact teaching positions
