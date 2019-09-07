A portion of the Presque Isle bypass has been open for a few months now. It was designed to be a safer and more convenient route for heavy trucks. Megan Cole takes a look at how this has impacted the downtown.
Officials comment on how the Presque Isle Bypass has impacted the downtown
Posted: Sat 12:44 PM, Sep 07, 2019
