Officials aid seniors in navigating public services during pandemic

Unlike the pandemic of 1918, people today have a multitude of tools at hand to keep abreast of the latest news. While the internet is second nature for many of us, many older citizens don't have access to a computer or lack the skills needed to use one. St. Agatha Town Manager Aubrie Michaud says this has left many in the dark as to the dangers of Covid-19.

"i don't think that they believe that a lot of this stuff is real. I don't think that they - like I don't know how many times this week I got asked 'You guys are closed?' Yes, you know, there's a lot going on right now. So I think they're just surprised to know that there are things that they can't do, but it's OK that they're not doing them," says Aubrie Michaud.

