Officials are making sure rides and food booths at fairs are safe

Most of us have ridden a ride at the fair, without giving a second thought as to how safe it might be. Public Safety Inspector Scott Cyr, of the Maine Fire Marshal's Office, says by statute they're required to be inspected at least once when they enter the state and, when personnel is available, spot checks are done at sites around the state, several times a year. if anything's found, inspectors refer back to the manufacturer, consulting with them to see what the correct repair or replacement would be. Inspectors were in Presque Isle at the fairgrounds looking over equipment on Thursday, with plans to go to Houlton next. Inspections are also performed at food booths - those at fairs, as well as those that travel to the many festivals throughout the summer. Code Enforcement Officer Vince Baldwin says food booths are required to have both hot and cold running water, and employees wear gloves when serving food. Cyr says once inspected, rides receive a certification if they've passed. A sense of security that will ensure a fun time at the fair.