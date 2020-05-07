Officials cancel this year's August Fest in Washburn

Washburn Rotary Club member Hollie Umphrey says a zoom meeting was held this week, with members of the Rotary Club and August Fest Committee agreeing that to continue planning the event was pointless, given travel concerns and the uncertainty of how the months ahead will unfold. Umphrey says after hearing both the Northern Maine Fair and Maine Potato Blossom Festival were cancelled, those attending the meeting felt it would be better to set their sights on 2021.