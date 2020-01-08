Officials consider adding changes to turkey hunt

Hunting over the years had eliminated most of the birds from northern Maine. But turkeys are now returning, says Shawn Haskell, Regional Biologist with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, thanks to the reintroduction of the birds in 2007 through 2011. This was done mostly along the Route 11 corridor, as well as at a site in Perham. He says the fowl have been far more successful than anyone thought they'd be, and are now causing concern for Aroostook farmers and property owners.