Officials investigate latest case of vandalism, attempted arson in Washburn

An apartment building at 16 School Street, located a few hundred feet from the elementary school, sustained damage, including the words Wolf Gang spraypainted on the side, and an attempt was made to set a fire.

Working with the Fire Marshal's Office and the MDEA, Washburn Police Sgt. Jarad Carney says they were able to obtain and execute a search warrant at a local apartment. Upon entering, drugs and tools used in trafficking drugs were found. A female in the apartment, 38-year-old Eva Long, was charged with trafficking in schedule drugs and was transported to the Aroostook County Jail. The case remains under investigation.

Carney says it's believed the latest incident is connected to other cases of vandalism in town, including at the Washburn Trail Runners clubhouse in October. Anyone with information is asked to call Washburn police at 455-4043.

