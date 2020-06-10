Officials plant demonstration field to show benefits of cover crops

Depletion of nutrients in a field can reduce acreage and could put a farmer out of business. Randy Martin, Executive Director of the Central Aroostook Soil & Water Conservation District, says that's why his agency joined staff from the Natural Resources Conservation Services on their current project. The agencies have seeded a cover crop demonstration, consisting of about 30 different varieties of grains and vegetables, at the Staples Farm on the Ashby Road in Presque Isle.

"We're gonna have a field day here in July, and we're gonna go right down through all the individual plots and talk about the benefits of each different crop as it precedes potatoes and the benefit that you get from your potato crop in the fall - or the next fall," says Randy Martin.

