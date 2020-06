Driver inattention is one of the leading causes of injury to not only drivers, but pedestrians and others on the road. Sheriff Shawn Gillen of the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office says it's up to motorists to be aware of their surroundings.

"You're responsible for your vehicle. You know, if you're driving down the road and you come around a corner and you see kids on a bike or people on a bike or walking - I mean, it's your responsibility to slow down," says Sheriff Shawn Gillen.