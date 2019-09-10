Officials secure schools, following report of shooting in Presque Isle

While the active shooter incident may have taken place in Presque Isle, area schools also took precautionary measures. Easton Superintendent Roger Shaw says Easton was one of the neighboring communities that went into what Shaw calls 'soft lockdown' to keep their students safe. It made sense for Presque Isle schools to be closed. He says the last thing we need is to have buses on the road, putting students at risk.

"I think the - the risk is probably a little less urgent, if you will, in the surrounding communities, but nonetheless, when people get desperate, you really don't know what they are capable of doing, and we want to make sure that our students are safe," says Roger Shaw, superintendent of Easton schools.