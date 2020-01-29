Officials take pro-active approach on future of marijuana in Aroostook

Organized communities in The County, like Presque Isle, are taking steps to be ready for when the state signs off on the retail sale and production of marijuana. City Manager Martin Puckett, of Presque Isle, says City Council's passage of a marijuana ordinance enables city officials to have a say in where future facilities can be located.

"Our new economic development director actually produced maps that located where all the schools were, where the zones were, so they looked at, OK, here are the setbacks, and came up with a list of places that would be ineligible, so if someone did come and apply, we are prepared for where they could and could not go," says Martin Puckett.