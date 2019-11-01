Olympia Sports closing stores in southern Maine

Olympia Sports is closing 76 of its stores across the U.S., following the company's recent acquisition by sports retailer JackRabbit.

According to a company statement, JackRabbit will continue to operate its remaining 75 stores under the Olympia Sports' banner, including one at the Aroostook Centre Mall in Presque Isle. The Bangor Mall store will close, as well as seven others in Maine.

Locations of stores closing in Maine include: Bangor, Belfast, Biddeford, Farmington, Freeport, Sanford, South Paris, and Wells.

