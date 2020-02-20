One Injured in Accident in Monticello Wednesday Night

According to the Maine State Police report, a juvenile was driving a 2016 Honda Sedan west on the Gentle Road, Monticello. Robert Cox who is employed by Bartlett Forest Products, had a loaded log truck parked on the Gentle Road, Monticello. The truck did not have flashers or other lights activated. The juvenile stated he saw the truck at the last moment, attempted to swerve around it, and struck the back of the trailer.

The driver of the Honda sedan was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital for injuries that are not life threatening. The Honda Sedan was towed away by Westerdahl's Towing.

The log truck was moved from the roadway and parked in a nearby lot.

The Maine State Police are conducting an investigation into the accident. Robert, driver of the log truck was issued a summons for parking to obstruct traffic. The driver of the Honda sedan was issued a traffic summons as well.

Monticello First Responders and Houlton Ambulance responded to the scene.