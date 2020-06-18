One Last Interview with Superintendent Roger Shaw

(RS SOT:) "It's bitter sweet. I've had a remarkable career.

Some may call him a myth. Others a legend. But to Roger Shaw he is just a man who is passionate about educating children.

(RS SOT): "Anyone that's been in education for any amount of time knows that it's the kids who really make that connection and make it worthwhile. That's probably going to be the biggest thing I'll notice in my life is just not having that constant contact with young people that tend to keep you young.

Retiring is never easy and it's much harder if you are putting an end to doing the thing you love.

Roger is thankful for all of the people he has had the chance to work with over the years.

(RS SOT): "No one can be successful, especially in a leadership position unless they have a lot of good people around them and I've been blessed in my life and my career to have outstanding people working and toiling side by side with me

In this, his final interview as an educator Roger wanted it to take place at the Kindness bench in honor of Paige Lento.

(RS SOT): "I just feel it's an appropriate place for me to sit. In this my final interview because Paige went to our school and her life was cut short at the age of 11. She probably had more health experiences than anybody would ever imagine and yet she always had a smile on her face. She had a profound impact on me personally and I know she had an impact on every student and faculty member she came in contact with.

After 52 years of service in education one might wonder what is the key to all of that success? The longevity.

For Roger the answer is simple. His moral compass.

(RS SOT): "Most husbands can relate to this, there wives have an intuition that sometimes we don't have and there have been times when she's been patient and just said you know you should probably take a deep breath here. And when I've done this it's usually been the right advice.