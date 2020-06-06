One person is dead after a Friday night accident in Caribou.

Here is the press release from the Caribou Police Department.

On June 5th at approximately 9:54 P.M. the Caribou Police Department responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash at the intersection of the Connector and Van Buren Road. Seventeen year old Kacie Haney of Caribou was operating a 2009 Ford Focus making a left turn off the Connector to head South on the Van Buren Road. Haney pulled out in front of a 2020 Kenworth wrecker operated by twenty eight year old Michael Nadeau of Limestone traveling Northbound on the Van Buren Road. Both vehicles struck and came to rest in the Van Buren Road Southbound lane ditch. Haney was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The accident is currently being investigated by Sgt. Chad Cochran an Officer Craig Peterson.

The Caribou Police Department was assisted by the Maine State Police, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department, Presque Isle Police Department, Aroostook County Emergency Management Agency and Caribou Fire and Ambulance. The crash is being reconstructed by Officer Kyle White of the Presque Isle Police Department.