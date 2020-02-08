One person taken to the hospital after a house fire Friday afternoon in Caribou

One person was taken to the hospital after a Friday afternoon house fire in Caribou. The Caribou fire department was called to 529 Van Buren Rd. for a structure fire. According to their Facebook post the occupant of the house was rescued out of the building by two bystanders who were passing by. The building was fully engulfed when the Caribou fire department arrived. Weather played a major factor and hindered the effort’s to extinguish the fire. The high wind gust fueled the fire and heavy snow and cold temperatures made it difficult to keep the equipment from freezing up. The occupant of the house was transported the Cary Medical Center for smoke inhalation and was later released. Presque Isle, Limestone and Washburn provided mutual aid.

Griffin Clifford and Alex Roy were the two people who saved the occupants' life.