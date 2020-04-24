Options abound for planting or buying veggies

For some, gardening and growing their own vegetables is the way to go. That's where greenhouses like The King's Gardener come into play. Owner Randy Martin says he's already started planting and seedlings will be ready soon.

"We're planting lettuce here today and we're planting tomatoes today. I plant tomatoes every week and we'll plant them until - well, until I'm out of seed basically. But there have been people come in last week and ask me for tomato plants. So a lot of people have little greenhouses and they want to grow them in their greenhouses and I have some now. I didn't then, but I do have tomato seedlings now because they've come up," says Randy Martin.

Wayne Troicke, a member of the Fort Fairfield Rotary Club, says the deadline for buying from the organization's annual Vidalia onion sale is fast approaching, on April 30th. To place an order, contact Troicke at wtroicke@gmail.com or call 540-0599.