Organization marks Rail Safety Week through educational opportunities

Railroads have been around for more than 100 years, but with the increasing number of vehicles on the roads, safety between trains and cars is a growing concern. Established in 1972, Operation Lifesaver, the national rail safety education nonprofit, works in partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation and other organizations to observe Rail Safety Week each year.

"A group of railroad people got together and created Operation Lifesaver, because there was a significant amount of accidents around grade crossings. And a lot of states adopted that and created their own chapters. We're a group of volunteers that try to promote education around grade crossings and how to properly cross without getting struck by a train," says Jeff Pitcher, Maine Operation Lifesaver State Coordinator.

