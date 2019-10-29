Club's president says fundraisers at clubhouse to go as planned, despite vandalism

Despite recent vandalism at the Washburn Trail Runners' clubhouse, officials with the organization are working to ensure events planned at the facility will go as scheduled.

Tim Stitham, President of Washburn Trail Runners, says while the club is getting repairs taken care of, any event that was to be hosted at the clubhouse this weekend will still happen.

Saturday morning from 5 to 8 a.m. will be the Washburn Rotary Hunter's Breakfast. Saturday night from 5 to 8 p.m. will be the Washburn FFA Haunted Woods Walk. Both events serve as fundraisers for their respective organizations.