Organizations unite to continue over 30 years of American flag tradition

The American Legion announced they would not be putting the flags up this year because of the difficulty. Many of the members are in their mid to late 80’s. The Presque Isle Elks club decided to volunteer and the American Legion decided it would accept the help and continue putting up flags this year. There are 4 routes on which flags will be put up. Each route requires a truck and at least 3 volunteers. They start around 5 in the morning and it takes a little over an hour to put up all the flags. If any veterans are interested in helping there will be a meeting held on Thursday at 6 pm at the Presque Isle American Legion.