Oscars: Best picture nods include ‘The Irishman,’ ’1917,' ‘Joker’

“Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae and “Star Trek” actor John Cho are announcing the contenders for the 92nd Academy Awards.

The awards show, which will be aired in February, will be without a host for the second year in a row.

The following nominees have been chosen by the academy:

Best picture: “The Irishman,” “Joker,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood” “Ford V Ferrari,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Little Women,”

“Marriage Story”and “Parasite.”

Leading actress: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet,” Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story,” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women,” Charlize Theron, “Bombshell” and Renee Zellweger, “Judy.”

Supporting actress: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell,” Laura Dern, “Marriage Story,” Scarlett Johansson “Jojo Rabbit,” Margot Robbie “Bombshell,” and Florence Pugh “Little Women.”

Supporting actor: Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes,” Al Pacino, “The Irishman,” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” and Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

