Over 1,000 people attended the 30th Top O'Maine Trade Show

These vendors are hard at work at the Top O'Maine Trade Show. About 87 Vendors sold food, clothing, and even mattresses! According to Jennifer Collin, the Executive Director of the St. John Valley Chamber in Madawaska, set up took about a week.

"We have vendors from all over. We've got vendors from Massachusetts all the way to Fort Kent and Allagash," Collin said.

CJ King, owner of the Maple Moose says he and the other Vendors are thankful to have this trade show as it allows them to showcase their business.

"There's a bigger variety of businesses and this..it's just a good display of what's available in this area," King said.

"It's really good opportunity for people like me to show that I sell these products because I have my customers that come in and know that I sell these products but I have a lot of people in the community that don't know that I sell all natural dog and cat products and that you don't always need to order things online and that you can shop within your community and get what you need right five minutes away from where you live," Tyra Michaud, Owner of Tyra’s Pooch Parlor, said.

Both vendors say they were happy to see all the support from the community.

"Oh it's good you know. The weather has been very supportive of us this year. With the rainy wet weather then it draws people indoors and that's where we want them in here where we are," King said.

"It's awesome! It's only 10:20 and there's already a lot of people and yesterday there was a ton of people that came through!" Michaud said.

Collin says they are planning to host the 31st Top O'Maine Trade Show on April 25th and 26th of next year.