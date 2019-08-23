Overnight Pole Vehicle Accident Ends with Person Injured and Rushed To Hospital

Maine State Police report an overnight accident Thursday night.

Shelby Taggett was traveling west bound on St. John Road in St. John Plantation. Taggett stated that she swerved to avoid a moose that was in the roadway. The vehicle crossed the centerline partially leaving the left side of the roadway. Taggett overcorrected causing the vehicle to skid out of control and went off the roadway to the right. Taggett's vehicle hit into a utility pole where it came to rest in the tree line. The utility pole was broken and the power lines were downed causing the roadway to be closed for approximately 2 hours while crews cleared the roadway. Taggett was transported to Northern Maine Medical Center for serious but non life threatening injuries.

