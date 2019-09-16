PIFD chief reacts to the Farmington explosion

anytime the life of a firefighter is lost, it affects the whole firefighter community in Maine

Presque Isle fire chief Darrell White, received a call from an executive director of fire chiefs about the tragedy in Farmington this morning. He hasn't reached out to the Farmington Fire Department yet, but he says that in due time, they will get in touch and let them know that if they need anything, the PIFD will be there to support them. As far as gas leak situations, White says this is certainly a situation that fire departments train for, but they can be unpredictable.