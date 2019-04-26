PIPD seeking information on the whereabouts of two children

The Presque Isle Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of two children. The children’s names are Joel Strother II (12 years old) and Carter Strother III (10 years old). We have reason to believe the children have been taken out of state against their will and may possibly be in North Carolina or South Carolina. The children may be with one of the following persons:

Joel Strother

Kimberly McLoud AKA Kimberly Strother

Christopher McLeod

Matthew McLeod

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Joel II, Carter Strother III or any of the persons listed above, please contact the Presque Isle Police Department at (207) 764-4476.