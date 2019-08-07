PIPD asking for public's assistance after incident on Route 163

On Sunday August 4th shortly after 3 P.M. a black GM pickup hauling a trailer with a lawn mower on it was travelling toward Presque Isle on Route 163 from Mapleton. The vehicle lost a small children’s slide which struck an oncoming vehicle causing damage. Photo’s of the involved vehicles and slide are attached and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Presque Isle Police Department at 764-4476.

 