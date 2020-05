The opening of restaurants across the country for dine-in service, has resulted in increased demand for potatoes. Don Flannery, Executive Director of the Maine Potato Board, says this is welcomed news for Maine's potato farmers.

"I think business has picked up some - not enough to obviously compensate what we've lost in the last two months, by any stretch of the imagination, but there has been some increase in business, which is good on the processing side," says Don Flannery.