Park serves as industrial heart of community

The Presque Isle Industrial Park continues to be a center of activity, attracting businesses of all sizes, from corporate entities like Fed Ex to locally-owned companies like Falcon Transportation. Tom Powers, Director of the Presque Isle Industrial Council, says the 450-acre park serves as home to more than 50 businesses and organizations.

"We are pretty much the caretakers for the city's assets, so our job is to be a good steward and use the taxpayers' money as smartly as we can. So we've been pretty fortunate the past few years," says Tom Powers.