Participants enjoy Greater Grand Isle 6th annual Flatwater Canoe & Kayak Race

A group of outdoor enthusiasts celebrated Father's Day a day early, taking part in a boat race on the St. John River Saturday.

Twenty-five entries, ranging from youth to seniors, paddled canoes and kayaks in the Greater Grand Isle 6th annual Flatwater Canoe & Kayak Race. The race kicked off at the Madawaska boat launch, with participants traveling about 10 miles to the boat launch in Grand Isle.

"The river's better than it was last year. Water's a little bit higher, a little bit swifter, and we got the wind at our back. The year before we had the wind in our - it was pushing us up stream, so this will be a better day," says Jeannot Dambois, race coordinator.

The annual event is held each year the Saturday before Father's Day, with paddlers competing this year for $650 in prizes. Dambois says entry numbers continue to increase each year, with the hope being the race will become a fundraiser for charity.

