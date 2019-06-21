Passage of LD 1586 could lead to job growth in The County

A bill signed into law June 19th in Augusta could lead to more jobs here in The County.

Governor Janet Mills has signed LD 1586 into law - An Act to Promote Major Food Processing and Manufacturing Facility Expansion and Create Jobs in Maine. The bill was sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, who sees this as a way to attract businesses to Maine.

"I just think it's huge. I mean, we're talking about an incentive to, you know, have a facility be built in Maine, that's gonna use Maine workers, Maine products, you know, good jobs."

Jackson says he's been working closely with the McCrums, who wants to expand Penobscot McCrums into Washburn. Passage of LD 1586 provides major incentives for such a business to move forward. We'll have more on this on a future edition.

