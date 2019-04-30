An island that looked to secede from a Northern Aroostook County town plans to withdraw that petition as long as voters approve a compromise between the two. Pelletier Island residents are happy that the town has agreed to put more funding into the part of the budget that takes care of maintenance on Island Road. News Source 8's Katie Zarrilli has the story.
Pelletier Island withdrew secession petition after compromise with St Agatha
