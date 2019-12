What does one do in the Allagash for entertainment? If you're author Cathie Pelletier, you pen not one but two new books.

"I began one book over 20 years ago - the Doug Kershaw memoir - and it stayed on a shelf after three years of work, and then we sold it. And it ended up coming back at me - the proofs, the page proofs that writers know about - at the same time I was finishing up the second book, which is the Einstein eclipse book that I did with a physicist," says Cathie Pelletier.