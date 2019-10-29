Pelletier tapped for director position on national board

County Administrator Ryan D. Pelletier was recently elected to serve as a director representing the northeast region for the Board of Directors of the National Association of County Administrators (NACA). The organization is responsible for encouraging professional development for county administrators and provides information and resources to its members to improve the management of county government.

NACA encourages professional excellence to improve the management of county government. The members of NACA are county administrators from counties across the country, and many are members of the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) or the National Association of Counties (NACo).

Pelletier stated that he is honored to serve his fellow county administrators and managers in this new role.

“I am excited to be one of the voices to help guide the organization and future development of the profession," says Ryan D. Pelletier.

The Northeast territory that Pelletier will represent encompasses all of New England, New York and Pennsylvania.