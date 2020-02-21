Pennsylvania Woman Dies in Snowmobile Accident

A Pennsylvania woman died earlier today in a snowmobile crash near Rangeley. The 41-year-old woman was operating a 2014 Ski-Doo 900 Grand Touring snowmobile on Bald Mountain Camps Trail when the crash took place around 11:00 this morning. A male passenger, also 41 and from Pennsylvania, was seated behind her when she failed to negotiate a turn in the trail. As a result, the snowmobile rolled to its side and struck trees along the trail. The female operator died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

The two had been riding toward Rangeley along with three other snowmobiles in their party who were behind them. Rangeley Fire and Rescue responded and assisted at the scene. Game wardens continue to investigate the incident and say speed does not appear to be a factor, however, operator inexperience may have been a contributing factor. Due to circumstances of the victim’s family being in Pennsylvania, notifications have been delayed significantly. Names of the victim and the male passenger will be released when notifications to next of kin are made.